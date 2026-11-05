🏭 Tualatin Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open Now

Tualatin’s manufacturing scene is busy, especially around semiconductors and industrial gases. If you like hands-on work and steady schedules, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Applicantz

Applicantz Location: Tualatin, OR (100% on-site)

(100% on-site) Type: Contract (24 months)

Salary: Not listed

Work directly in R&D, running technical tests, setting up process equipment, and helping engineers solve yield and product issues. Good fit if you have early semiconductor process experience and like hands-on work with deposition or metrology tools.

Employer: Applicantz

Applicantz Location: Tualatin, OR (on-site cleanroom)

(on-site cleanroom) Type: Contract, Full-Time (Thu–Mon, swing shift, ~40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Run chip tests in a cleanroom, including wafer cleaning, wet cleans, CDSEM imaging, and etch equipment. Great if you’re a strong team player, comfortable with MS Office, and want steady swing-shift hours.

Employer: Applicantz

Applicantz Location: Tualatin, OR (on-site cleanroom)

(on-site cleanroom) Type: Contract, Full-Time (Thu–Mon after training)

Salary: Not listed

Start with 4 weeks of paid training (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm), then move into swing-shift wafer work: cleaving, wet cleans, CDSEM imaging, and etch tools. You’ll need strong ownership, comfort with changing schedules, and at least a high school diploma.

Employer: Linde Gas & Equipment Inc.

Location: Tualatin, OR (regional travel 40–60% )

(regional travel ) Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay + full benefits)

Lead quality and compliance for medical gas operations across the region. You’ll handle audits, FDA readiness, complaint investigations, and training. Ideal if you have a technical bachelor’s degree and 3–5 years in regulated manufacturing (medical gas, pharma, devices, etc.).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.