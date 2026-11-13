TRYON—After more than three decades working in the Polk County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office, including 14 years as clerk, Pamela G. Hyder is preparing to retire, with newly elected Clerk of Superior Court Sydney Burrell set to take over.

Hyder, who has served as clerk since 2012, has announced her retirement effective Dec. 1, marking the end of a career in the office that began in March 1994. Burrell, a lifelong Polk County resident who has spent the past 10 years working alongside Hyder in the Clerk’s Office, will succeed her.

Hyder began her career under then-Clerk Judy P. Arledge, who served until 1998. Longtime staff member Charlene T. Owens was elected clerk that year and held the position until 2012, when Hyder took office. She credited both women with helping shape her understanding of the position and public service.

“These clerks gave me a very strong foundation to build upon for my tenure as clerk,” Hyder said. “They were both wonderful mentors and taught me so much about public service. I am very thankful for them and the different clerk’s office team members that I have been blessed to work with through the years.”

During her tenure, Hyder participated in training through the UNC School of Government and various professional organizations, while also working with clerks across North Carolina. She said those opportunities allowed her to visit other counties, exchange ideas, and learn how different communities serve their residents.

“Many times, people have no idea where to start when it comes to court matters,” Hyder said. “Clerks serve as the ‘hub’ of the court system, which has many ‘spokes,’ and the role of clerk overlaps with many of the stakeholders who work in or with the court system.”

Among the office’s responsibilities are helping the public obtain court records, hearing dates, forms, and information about North Carolina General Statutes. The office also maintains records and case dispositions involving matters ranging from traffic cases to estates.

Hyder described preserving those records as one of the most important parts of the position, providing a history of court proceedings and their outcomes. She said serving the community where she grew up has been especially meaningful, adding that she has had opportunities to reconnect with families and develop friendships throughout the county.

“Thank you for allowing me to serve as your Clerk of Court,” Hyder said. “It has truly been a rewarding experience. I appreciate the confidence you placed in me to do this job.”

She also expressed gratitude to her family for supporting her throughout her career, saying she could not have served without their love, blessings, and prayers.

As she looks toward retirement, Hyder said she plans to spend more time with her family and church family and continue serving others through mission work. She and her husband recently welcomed their first grandchild.

“Our entire family is excited to see what God has in store for our grandson as we nurture him and watch him grow,” she said.

Burrell, who was elected to the position earlier this month, said she is grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the community where she was born and raised and thanked voters for placing their confidence in her.

“I want to start by thanking you for your votes and for entrusting me with this position; it is not a role I take lightly,” Burrell said.

Having worked in the clerk’s office with Hyder for the past decade, Burrell said she understands the responsibilities of the position and the standard of service expected.

“I am more than aware that I have big shoes to fill here, as my last 10 years working in the clerk’s office with Pam Hyder have shown me what a truly amazing clerk she is and what I hope to become,” Burrell said. “I can say without a doubt that I have learned from the very best.”

Burrell also recognized the women who held the position before her, saying she is proud to follow in the footsteps of Hyder, Owens and Arledge, all of whom dedicated their careers to serving Polk County residents.

Looking ahead, Burrell said she hopes to build on the relationships she has already established in the community while welcoming residents who may not know her.

“To those of you who don’t know me, please stop by the historic courthouse and say hello; I can’t wait to meet you!”