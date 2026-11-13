Every holiday season, local businesses make preparations for one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. Store shelves are stocked, seasonal merchandise arrives, restaurants plan for holiday gatherings, and owners and employees prepare for the increased activity that comes with the holidays. For many independent businesses, the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas represent an important opportunity to generate revenue heading into the new year.

But the importance of holiday spending goes beyond a busy shopping season. For small businesses throughout Polk County and Landrum, those purchases help pay employees, cover operating expenses, maintain inventory, and keep their doors open. And when those businesses succeed, the benefits extend throughout the local economy.

That’s why this year’s Tryon Daily Bulletin Shop Local for the Holidays campaign is emphasizing a message that deserves attention now more than ever: Where we spend our money matters, especially when it comes to supporting the independent businesses that form the backbone of our local economy.

Small businesses account for the overwhelming majority of businesses in both North and South Carolina. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2025 Small Business Profiles, 99.6% of businesses in North Carolina are classified as small businesses, employing approximately 1.8 million people, or 44.2% of the state’s workforce. In South Carolina, small businesses account for 99.4% of businesses and employ more than 863,000 people, representing 42.9% of the state’s workforce.

Those figures put the importance of small businesses into perspective. They aren’t a minor part of the economy or simply an alternative to national retailers. They are a major source of employment, income, and economic activity in the states where we live.

The impact is evident closer to home, too. U.S. Census Bureau data show that Polk County had 504 employer business establishments in 2023, providing jobs for 4,151 people and generating approximately $166.5 million in annual payroll. The county also reported 2,133 nonemployer establishments, which include self-employed individuals and other businesses without paid employees.

Together, those figures illustrate the size and diversity of the business community serving our area. Behind the numbers are shop owners, restaurant operators, contractors, service providers, artists and entrepreneurs who contribute to the local economy in different ways.

For these businesses, generating enough revenue to meet expenses is an ongoing challenge. Rent, utilities, insurance, employee wages, inventory, supplies, and other operating costs don’t take a holiday. Business owners must manage those expenses while competing with national chains, online retailers, and companies with substantially greater purchasing power and budgets.

Independent businesses often operate with much smaller margins and fewer resources. They may not be able to absorb a slow season. Every sale helps, and a strong holiday shopping season can provide an important boost as businesses prepare for the months ahead.

The relationship between local spending and employment is particularly important. When a local business has enough customers to maintain or expand its operations, it is better positioned to retain employees, offer additional hours, or consider bringing on seasonal help. Those wages become income for people who live and spend money in the same communities.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s employment research offers another indication of the role these businesses play. Between March 2023 and March 2024, small businesses accounted for nearly 90% of North Carolina’s net job growth. In South Carolina, they accounted for approximately 71% of the state’s net employment growth during the same period. Small businesses drove much of the job growth in both states that year.

Of course, the economic benefits of shopping locally this holiday season don’t end when a customer leaves a store. Businesses have their own expenses and purchasing needs. They may hire local contractors for repairs, use area accountants and marketing companies, purchase supplies from regional distributors, or work with nearby service providers. Restaurants buy food and other supplies, retailers restock merchandise, and businesses throughout the area rely on one another to keep operations running.

There is also a practical consideration for consumers. A thriving local business community gives residents access to goods and services without always having to travel to larger shopping centers in neighboring counties. Independent retailers, specialty shops, hardware stores, restaurants, and service providers all contribute to the range of options available to residents. When those businesses struggle or close, replacing what they offered isn’t always easy.

The same is true for the communities themselves. Businesses occupy storefronts, employ local residents, and contribute to the activity that makes downtown areas attractive places to visit. A healthy business district can help draw visitors who spend money at multiple establishments, creating additional opportunities for merchants and restaurants.

For a small business owner, the difference between a customer making a purchase locally or taking that business elsewhere can be significant. One purchase may not seem like much, but the combined decisions of hundreds or thousands of households can have a measurable effect on local businesses over the course of a holiday season.

Even shifting a small portion of holiday spending can make a difference when many households make the same decision.

As part of our Shop Local for the Holidays campaign, we encourage readers to consider the businesses in Polk County and Landrum when making their holiday plans. These businesses contribute to the economic activity that keeps our communities moving.

This season, think about where your holiday dollars are going. A purchase made close to home can do more than check another name off your shopping list. It can help a local business meet its expenses, support an employee’s paycheck, and keep another part of our local economy moving.

That’s a difference worth making.