GREEN CREEK—The Sanctuary at Red Bell Run will host four free opportunities for families to visit with Santa Claus in December, with photos, hot chocolate, and tours of the equine sanctuary.

Santa will be at the sanctuary, located at 385 Blackwood Road in Columbus, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, and from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8; Thursday, Dec. 10; and Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Photographers will be available to take free family photos with Santa. Visitors can also enjoy hot chocolate, roast marshmallows, and take a walk-through tour to meet some of the horses and donkeys that call the sanctuary home.

Donations are optional, tax-deductible, and appreciated. Contributions help cover the daily care of the sanctuary’s residents.

The Sanctuary at Red Bell Run is a nonprofit equine sanctuary that works with rescue organizations across the country to provide lifelong care for horses and donkeys with special needs, including those requiring end-of-life care.

For more information, call 828-863-2017 or visit redbellrun.org.