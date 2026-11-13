‘Bubble and Blooms’ to pair floral design with contemporary art

TRYON—Upstairs Artspace will host Bubbles and Blooms, a fundraiser featuring floral arrangements inspired by artwork on display at the gallery, on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The evening will include holiday bubbly drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and live music at the gallery. Guests will also have an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win one of the floral arrangements and vote for the People’s Choice award.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door and are available at UpstairsArtspace.org/bloom.

The event is a collaboration between Upstairs Artspace, the Tryon Garden Club and Pearson’s Falls & Glen. A dozen area florists and designers will each select a photograph from Martha Strawn’s exhibition, “The Phenomenology of Water,” and use it as inspiration for an original floral arrangement.

Strawn is a naturalist, conservationist, and educator whose photography is currently on display at the gallery.

“Our participating florists will each select one of Strawn’s photographs as inspiration for their floral arrangement,” said Sandy Miller, Upstairs Artspace board president. “Then, they will interpret the photograph through flowers, foliage, color, form, movement, and texture, creating a three-dimensional response to Strawn’s two-dimensional work.”

“We are so excited to experience Martha Strawn’s photographs through the eyes of floral artists while celebrating the creativity that exists within both mediums of artistic expression,” said Denny Crowe of the Tryon Garden Club. Crowe said she was especially pleased to see an event like this taking place locally, noting that similar events are more common in larger cities.

Jen Jacobs, executive director of Pearson’s Falls & Glen, said the event offers an opportunity to experience art and nature in a different way.

“This event carries on a cherished tradition of letting art and nature meet in unexpected places — it’s inviting you not just to look, but to wander, wonder, and take part,” Jacobs said.

Since 1978, Upstairs Artspace has presented exhibitions featuring emerging, established, and local artists. The nonprofit gallery showcases painting, sculpture, photography, printmaking, installation art, film and video, and contemporary craft.

The gallery also hosts lectures, workshops, artist talks, tours, film screenings, and other community events. In 2026, Upstairs Artspace featured nearly 90 artists in six exhibitions and welcomed more than 3,000 visitors.

Bubbles and Blooms will be held at Upstairs Artspace, located at 49 S. Trade St. For more information, visit UpstairsArtspace.org.