BEHIND THE SCENES: Tryon dispatchers keep town connected, emergency services moving

Editor’s Note: This article is the first in a new series highlighting employees who help keep local governments running behind the scenes.

TRYON—When residents call Tryon Town Hall with a question, report a problem, or need emergency assistance, Emery Viehman and Janae Nelon are often the first voices they hear. As the town’s communications team, the two dispatchers serve as a vital link between residents, town departments, and emergency responders, balancing a wide range of responsibilities that extend far beyond answering phones.

Viehman serves as communications supervisor, while Nelon is a communications specialist. Together, they handle everything from police and fire calls to public works requests, water billing questions, and information for residents.

The work requires constant attention and the ability to prioritize competing demands, sometimes all at once.

“When you have a multi-line phone system ringing, people at the front counter, traffic over the radio, handling sensitive material, you have to prioritize,” Nelon said.

Their responsibilities also include monitoring radio frequencies, coordinating with police officers and firefighters, creating work orders for public works departments, and maintaining state-required records. They also communicate with outside agencies, neighboring emergency services, and utility companies when situations require assistance beyond the town’s capabilities.

Nelon has lived in Polk County for 13 years and has nearly eight years of dispatching experience. She joined the Town of Tryon in November 2024 and said she enjoys every aspect of her job, adding that one of the most rewarding parts of dispatching is helping people during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

“Without going into much detail, there have been a few incidents where we literally are the calm in the storm,” Nelon said. “Dispatch wears many responsibilities at Tryon, but my heart will always lie with emergency management and the police department.”

She described occasions when dispatchers have assisted officers while also comforting family members in distress.

“It is the most rewarding, sometimes gut-wrenching part of our job,” she said. “But I do believe, just like any other profession, it takes a certain person to be able to do this job, and I feel blessed every day.”

Viehman was born and raised in Polk County and has worked for the Town of Tryon for just over two years. Before joining the town, she also gained dispatching experience with Polk County E-911.

For Viehman, serving the community where she grew up is one of the most meaningful parts of the job.

“I love being able to help serve my community that has helped mold me into who I am now,” she said. “I thoroughly enjoy being able to connect with people on a daily basis, whether on the phone or in-person in the police lobby.”

Viehman said one of the greatest challenges is managing multiple priorities while remaining calm and effective, particularly when several emergencies happen at the same time or resources are limited. She pointed to Hurricane Helene and the U.S. 176 wildfire as experiences that changed her perspective and strengthened her appreciation for emergency services.

“Being able to connect with local citizens, other emergency organizations, and businesses near and far for support and resources really brought a deeper love and appreciation for those who love and care for our local Emergency Services Departments,” Viehman said.

Although emergency communications are a major part of their work, the dispatchers also handle many everyday services residents might not associate with the position. They maintain golf cart permits, coordinate emergency contact information for local business owners and elderly residents, manage Nixle public safety alerts and assist with records requests. They also help maintain the town’s emergency siren through quarterly testing.

Viehman said she wishes residents could see the full scope of what happens behind the dispatch desk.

“I wish that each and every citizen could be a fly on the wall and see all of the many hats we wear,” she said. “We juggle many roles and do our best to ensure the greatest care and concern for each person.”

Both dispatchers acknowledged that handling several communication channels with only one person in dispatch at a time can occasionally mean asking residents to wait while an emergency or another priority is addressed. Nelon said she appreciates the patience and understanding Tryon residents show when that happens.

“Every department and community has different needs, but the responsibility remains the same: to be dependable, professional, compassionate, and prepared,” Nelon said. “Whether assisting an officer or firefighter, or helping a resident navigate a town service, every interaction matters.”

For Viehman and Nelon, the job means being a dependable link between the town and the people it serves, whether responding to an emergency or helping a resident with an everyday question.