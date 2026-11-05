Elm & Owl Gallery’s annual holiday ornament fundraiser supports Outreach

SALUDA—Elm & Owl Gallery recently announced its second annual Holiday Ornament Fundraiser throughout November and December, with all proceeds benefiting local nonprofit Outreach.

This year’s ornament is inspired by the Christmas carol “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” featuring a swan representing the beloved verse “Seven Swans A-Swimming.” Beehive Handmade in Warren, Rhode Island, crafts the lead-free pewter ornament as a keepsake to treasure for years to come.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Outreach, a local organization that assists Polk County individuals and families facing difficult circumstances. Outreach helps meet essential needs, including food, heating, housing, and other daily necessities.

The fundraiser gives residents a chance to support their neighbors while adding a special piece to their holiday decorations. Organizers say only 100 ornaments are available, making the collectible a limited-edition holiday keepsake.

The pewter swan ornaments are priced at $36 each and will be available through Christmas, exclusively at Elm & Owl Gallery, located at 20 E. Main St.

The second annual fundraiser combines local community support with the spirit of giving, helping Outreach continue its work assisting Polk County residents during the holiday season.