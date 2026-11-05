Tryon Concert Association to present APOLLO5

TRYON—Tryon Concert Association will present APOLLO5 for the second of its 2026-2027 chamber music concerts. The performance will take place on Tuesday, November 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Tryon Fine Arts Center.

APOLLO5 is an a capella ensemble composed of soprano Penelope Appleyard, who will be replaced by Alexandra Olsavsky for this performance, mezzo-soprano Lily Robson, tenors Thomas Mottershead and Joseph Taylor, and bass Augustus Perkins Ray. Formed fifteen years ago, the group has gained a reputation for musicality and close connections with audiences.

The ensemble has performed in Europe, the United States, and Asia in venues including Wigmore Hall, the Royal Albert Hall, and the Barbican Centre. Recent appearances include the Three Choirs Festival in England, Rheingau Musik Festival, and York Early Music Festival. Their extensive repertoire ranges from Renaissance, classical, contemporary, jazz, folk, and pop.

APOLLO5 is a frequent guest on BBC Radio 3’s In Tune and airplay on Classic FM, Magic Classical, and NTS Radio. The ensemble often appears with VOCES8 in concerts and media performances, with both groups forming the core of the VOCES8 Foundation Choir.

The ensemble has an extensive discography. A sampling of recordings includes a Gaelic-inspired Music to Move the Soul, William Byrd’s Mass for Five Voices, and a winter album, A Deep but Dazzling Darkness, which The Observer named one of its best classical Christmas albums of the year. The most recent release, Crossings, is a musical meditation on the ancient Via Francigena pilgrimage route that stretches from Canterbury to Rome.

The program for the evening’s performance reflects APOLLO5’s range. The program includes madrigals by Renaissance composers Claude Monteverdi, Thomas Morley, Claude Lejeune, and Thomas Tomkins. Early 20th-century songs include “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square,” “The Evening Primrose,” “The Ballad of Green Broom,” “Summertime,” and “These Foolish Things.” More recent compositions include Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers” and Bart Howard’s “Fly Me to the Moon.” Attendees will also hear the Irish ballad “The Last Rose of Summer” and recent compositions by young composers. Lucy Walker’s “The Road Not Taken,” which APOLLO5 premiered in July 2026, Karine Polwart’s “Follow the Heron,” and Marta Keen’s “Homeward Bound” complete the program.

APOLLO5 is known for finding connections between music from different eras, and the program reflects that. A madrigal will be performed alongside a contemporary piece or an old standard with a recent composition. Penelope Appleyard, Thomas Mottershead, and Joseph Taylor have arranged several offerings, and the ensemble has commissioned both new arrangements and original compositions to perform.

For more information about this and other Tryon Concert Association concerts, visit tryonconcerts.org or call 888-501-0297.

Submitted by Anne De Sutter