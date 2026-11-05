Rotary Club of Tryon Begins Annual Gourmet Nut Sale

TRYON—The Rotary Club of Tryon began its annual Gourmet Nut Sale on Wednesday, Nov. 4, offering a selection of gourmet snacks to help fund community projects and charitable initiatives.

Rotary members will sell gourmet nuts from Plantation Peanuts of Wakefield, Virginia, every Wednesday through December at Tryon IGA from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of Tryon Foundation, which supports a variety of local and international charitable efforts. Over the years, the foundation has contributed thousands of dollars to organizations and programs including Rise Against Hunger, Reading Is Fundamental, TubaChristmas, Polio Plus and Project Dignity WNC.

The foundation also provides scholarships to help young people pursue their educational goals, having distributed tens of thousands of dollars in scholarship assistance over the years.

The sale features a variety of gourmet treats, including salted and unsalted peanuts, chocolate-covered peanuts, and peanut brittle. These selections give holiday shoppers a chance to pick up gifts while supporting Rotary’s charitable work.

In addition to the weekly sales at Tryon IGA, gourmet nuts will also be available at the Community Chorus Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m. at Polk County High School.