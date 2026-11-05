Saluda potter Robin Kirby to host annual Holiday Open House on Nov. 21

SALUDA— On Nov. 21, ceramic artist Robin Kirby will host her annual Holiday Open House, featuring handcrafted pottery, functional stoneware and one-of-a-kind holiday decorations. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 200 Rhododendron Drive in Saluda.

The open house offers an opportunity to shop locally handmade pottery and find distinctive gifts for the holiday season. Visitors can browse Kirby’s collection of thoughtfully crafted functional pieces alongside decorative items created especially for the holidays.

Kirby has operated her home pottery studio in Saluda since 2005 and has been a member of the Southern Highland Craft Guild since 2010. She is known for her intricately textured stoneware, combining practical designs with detailed hand-carved patterns.

Working primarily with native North Carolina mountain stoneware clay, Kirby creates pieces inspired by Indigenous basket weaving, ancient pottery traditions, and geometric and botanical patterns found in nature. Her process involves hand-carving raw wheel-thrown or altered forms before applying layers of texture and glaze.

Kirby studied K-12 art education at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and continued her ceramics training through the Professional Crafts Department at Haywood Community College. She also shares her knowledge and experience by teaching community ceramics courses at Blue Ridge Community College.

The annual open house gives shoppers a chance to meet the artist, explore her latest work, support a local craftsperson, and find handmade gifts for the holidays. For more information, call 828-817-2313 or visit www.robinkirbypottery.com.