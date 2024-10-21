Polk County High announces 2024 Homecoming Court

Polk County High School has announced its 2024 Homecoming Court.

Homecoming festivities will begin on Friday with the annual parade through downtown Columbus. The parade is slated for 5 p.m., and participants in the parade are asked to be at the bus garage behind Stearns Education Center by 4 p.m. for staging.

Homecoming festivities will then be held at halftime of Polk County’s game with East Rutherford. The 2024 Homecoming Queen and Miss Wolverine will be crowned to cap the celebration.

The 2024 Homecoming Court includes seniors Mia Bradley, Karsyn Huskey, Kylie Lewis, Abigail Morton, Natalie Serrano, and Mia Wolfe; juniors Akeela Cunningham, Charley Dusenbury, Riyah Schroyer, Aslyn Scruggs, and Bailey Staton; sophomores Chloe Emory, Ava Evans, Essie Mitchell, and Virginia Then; and freshmen Reeve Carroll, Zoey Moore, and Paige White.

