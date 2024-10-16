Caplan retires after eight years as Landrum city administrator

Harmon announced as interim

LANDRUM—Rich Caplan recently announced his retirement as Landrum’s city administrator, effective Tuesday, October 15, after serving for eight years.

Dennis C. Harmon has been announced as Landrum’s interim city administrator.

“I believe that the community will be very receptive to Mr. Harmon,” said Mayor Bob Briggs on Wednesday. “He is a local and will serve as a great interim city administrator for our community.”

Some of Caplan’s most significant accolades during his time as city administrator include pivotal roles in the construction and functionality of the Joe Cunningham Market Pavillion (Landrum Farmers Market), the Anne Regan Aging Well Center, and the Landrum Rail and History Museum. Additionally, Caplan helped manage the Landrum community through COVID-19.

“Rich has served our community well,” said Mayor Briggs. “With his help, we have been able to accomplish many things that the whole city will appreciate for many years to come.”

