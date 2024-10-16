Open in App
    Caplan retires after eight years as Landrum city administrator

    By Jamie Lewis,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oMwvo_0w9PN3hp00

    Harmon announced as interim

    LANDRUM—Rich Caplan recently announced his retirement as Landrum’s city administrator, effective Tuesday, October 15, after serving for eight years.

    Dennis C. Harmon has been announced as Landrum’s interim city administrator.

    “I believe that the community will be very receptive to Mr. Harmon,” said Mayor Bob Briggs on Wednesday. “He is a local and will serve as a great interim city administrator for our community.”

    Some of Caplan’s most significant accolades during his time as city administrator include pivotal roles in the construction and functionality of the Joe Cunningham Market Pavillion (Landrum Farmers Market), the Anne Regan Aging Well Center, and the Landrum Rail and History Museum. Additionally, Caplan helped manage the Landrum community through COVID-19.

    “Rich has served our community well,” said Mayor Briggs. “With his help, we have been able to accomplish many things that the whole city will appreciate for many years to come.”

    The post Caplan retires after eight years as Landrum city administrator appeared first on The Tryon Daily Bulletin .

