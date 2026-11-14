Truth or Consequences has a small but mighty transportation scene right now, from big-box auto care to spaceport flight ops. If you like engines, airspace, or keeping vehicles moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Truth or Consequences, NM (Walmart Supercenter #4341)

Pay: $17–$30/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-time, Mid-shift & Closing

Hands-on role doing vehicle service while customers shop. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, paid education through Live Better U) and chances to grow your skills with advanced training.

Employer: Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Location: Truth or Consequences, NM (Spaceport America area)

Pay: $53,040–$72,665/year

Type: Full-time, 4x10 shifts (Thu–Sun days now; other day/night 4x10s possible)

Keep Virgin Galactic’s ground support equipment and vehicle fleet in top shape. Good fit if you have at least 2 years of mechanical experience, like diagnostics and maintenance records, and want to work around human spaceflight operations.

Employer: Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Location: Truth or Consequences, NM – Gateway to Space, Spaceport America

Pay: $99,700–$152,075/year

Type: Full-time

Senior role planning airspace and flight operations for everything from pilot training to full space missions. Ideal if you have 8+ years in flight ops/air traffic/aircrew support, are comfortable working with FAA and military airspace, and want a front-row seat to commercial spaceflight.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.