Truth or Consequences has a few solid food service jobs open right now, all at the same busy Pizza Hut location. Good mix of part-time and full-time roles, plus some nice extra perks.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise) Location: 1934 N Date St, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role helping with orders, payments, and food prep while keeping the dining room and kitchen clean. Good fit if you’re 16+, friendly, and want flexible hours, daily pay access, and options like tuition help and free GED prep (if eligible).

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise) Location: 1934 N Date St, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a shift by training and supervising crew, watching food safety, and keeping costs in line. Great next step if you’re 18+, dependable, and have some customer service experience, with access to the same discounts, wellness program, tuition help, and daily pay (if eligible).

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise) Location: 1934 N Date St, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the General Manager with daily operations, scheduling, hiring, training, and finances. You’ll need at least 1 year of assistant manager experience, a valid driver’s license, and the ability to work rotating shifts. They highlight training, internal promotion, tuition assistance, free GED, and daily pay (if eligible).

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.