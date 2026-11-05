Enchanted Enterprise adds flexible ticket options

Enchanted Enterprise has added new ways to attend its small business conference, with a full VIP conference ticket for $65 (both days, all sessions, 2 networking breakfasts, 2 conference lunches, and 1 drink ticket for the multi-chamber mixer), full-day Friday tickets for $30, full-day Saturday tickets for $30 (meals not included), and individual session tickets for $10 each, sold at the door. Full VIP registration closes 2026-11-05, and residents can review options and register at torcchamber.org/snmconference.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Truth or Consequences & Sierra County Chamber of Commerce