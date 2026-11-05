Enchanted Enterprise conference schedule released

The Enchanted Enterprise small business conference in Truth or Consequences will feature two days of sessions, with doors opening at 8:00 AM for Networking Breakfasts and a 9:00 AM Morning Kickoff on Friday and Keynote on Saturday at the El Cortez Theatre. After the morning events each day, attendees can choose from multiple business sessions at locations across town, and registered participants will receive a printed program book with full session and speaker details at check-in. More information: https://torcchamber.org/snmconference

This content is adapted from materials provided by Truth or Consequences & Sierra County Chamber of Commerce