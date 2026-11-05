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Truth Or Consequences

Multi-Chamber Business Mixer in Truth or Consequences

6 days ago
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Business owners from across the region are invited to a Multi-Chamber Mixer hosted by Enchanted Enterprise at Sidekixx - Pizza, Kitchen, & Bowling on 2026-11-06 for networking, idea sharing, and regional business updates. Registered Enchanted Enterprise conference attendees will receive their first drink free, and all business owners are welcome to attend the mixer. Conference tickets are still available; enroll at torcchamber.org/snmconference.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Truth or Consequences & Sierra County Chamber of Commerce

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