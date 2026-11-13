Here’s how to fix the November Pixel update camera bug

Google’s November Pixel update appears to be causing camera problems for some Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 owners, leaving them unable to take photos or record videos. Fortunately, there’s a surprisingly simple fix that seems to be working.

Reports have started appearing on Reddit and Google’s support forums, with users complaining that their cameras stopped working shortly after installing the latest software update. Both front and rear cameras appear to be affected, although the problem doesn’t seem to be widespread across every device.

Some owners are greeted with a black screen when opening the Camera app, while others receive an error message telling them that something went wrong and to close and reopen the app. Unfortunately, doing exactly that doesn’t seem to help.

The issue also affects third-party camera apps, suggesting the problem goes beyond Google’s own Camera software. So far, reports have centred on the Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 series, with no confirmed cases involving older models.

Affected users have already tried the usual troubleshooting steps, including clearing the Camera app’s cache, uninstalling updates and booting into Safe Mode. One Pixel owner even went as far as performing a factory reset, only to find that the cameras still wouldn’t work. The good news is that a much less drastic solution appears to be helping.

How to fix the November Pixel camera bug

Rather than simply restarting your phone, turn it off completely and leave it powered down for around five minutes before switching it back on. That’s the workaround being recommended by Diamond and Gold product experts on Google’s support forum, and several affected owners say it has restored their cameras.

The important distinction is that a normal restart doesn’t appear to have the same effect. You’ll need to shut the phone down entirely, wait approximately five minutes and then power it back on. It’s certainly worth trying before considering more disruptive measures such as a factory reset, particularly since users have reported that resetting their phones hasn’t solved the problem anyway.

Google hasn’t yet explained what’s causing the camera failures, and there’s no indication of when a permanent software fix might arrive. The November update has also been linked to wireless charging problems on some devices.

As of now, the five-minute shutdown is the simplest workaround reported to help affected Pixel owners. It isn’t guaranteed to work for everyone, but it’s a better first step than wiping your phone and hoping for the best.