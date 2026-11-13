It’s not just you – a load of Microsoft services are down

If Outlook isn’t loading or Microsoft Teams is refusing to cooperate, you’re not alone. Microsoft is dealing with a widespread Microsoft 365 outage that’s now stretched into a second day, leaving users struggling to access several of its services.

The problems began on 12 November, with reports affecting Outlook, Teams, OneDrive and other Microsoft 365 apps. Despite efforts to restore normal service, Microsoft’s own service status page has continued to flag issues, while users have been reporting problems through Downdetector and social media.

And it’s not just email that’s affected. Microsoft says the disruption also extends to OneNote, Microsoft To Do and Microsoft 365 for the web, with some users unable to access services or carry out certain actions. That’s a fairly inconvenient combination for anyone whose working day depends on Microsoft’s apps talking to one another.

The company has offered a more detailed explanation of what’s happening behind the scenes, although it hasn’t pinned down the underlying cause. According to its latest incident update, engineers have noticed an unusual increase in traffic between Microsoft’s routing services and backend servers, complicating efforts to get everything running normally again.

Microsoft has been increasing server capacity by scaling up virtual machines and attempting to synchronise machines affected by a recent network change. However, some of those machines have become stuck in a problematic state, preventing the fixes from being applied as expected. Engineers are continuing to investigate the traffic surge while adjusting their recovery efforts.

The outage has also prompted a response from Microsoft executive Charles Lamanna, who addressed the disruption on X.

“We regret that today’s outages caused disruptions for our customers,” Lamanna wrote, adding that Microsoft was working to resolve the issue. He also said there was no indication of malicious or cyber activity, ruling out a suspected attack as the explanation for now.

Ultimately, the disruption has continued despite Microsoft’s ongoing recovery work. There’s no confirmed time for a full fix, so anyone still having trouble with Outlook or Teams may have to wait a little longer.

For the latest updates, Microsoft’s official service status page is the best place to check whether the affected services are recovering.