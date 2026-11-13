EcoFlow has launched its STREAM Plug-in Solar Kit in the UK, offering households a way to generate their own electricity without committing to a traditional rooftop solar installation.

Starting at £599, the system combines solar panels with a compact microinverter that feeds electricity into the home through a compatible UK socket. EcoFlow claims it can generate up to 900kWh of electricity a year, potentially knocking £187 off annual energy bills.

The timing is significant. New UK regulations introduced on 27 August 2026 have opened the door to plug-in solar systems, giving renters, flat owners and households without suitable rooftops another way to make use of solar power.

Unlike conventional solar installations, which typically involve roof-mounted panels and dedicated electrical work, EcoFlow’s kit is designed for smaller spaces. The panels can be positioned in a garden, on a suitable balcony or even on an exterior wall, provided the location and installation meet the relevant requirements.

That flexibility could be particularly useful for renters who don’t want to invest in a permanent setup, although permission from a landlord or property owner may still be needed. It’s not quite a case of putting a panel anywhere there’s sunlight and plugging it in, either. EcoFlow says the system must be connected to a suitable socket and electrical circuit, following the applicable UK safety requirements.

Once installed, the kit converts sunlight into electricity that can help run everyday appliances, including fridges, televisions and Wi-Fi routers. The microinverter can start operating with just 3W of solar input, allowing it to make use of lower light levels during cloudy weather or at either end of the day. That’s a useful consideration in the UK, where relying on uninterrupted sunshine would be optimistic.

The hardware is built for outdoor use, with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating and an operating temperature range of -40°C to 65°C. EcoFlow also includes a 10-year warranty on the microinverter and 15 years on its 500W solar panel, while the companion app lets users monitor how much electricity they’re generating.

The system is listed on the Energy Networks Association’s Type Test Register under reference ECOFL/21606/V1/A1, although households still need to ensure their particular installation meets the relevant electrical requirements.

As for the promised savings, EcoFlow’s £187 figure comes from its own modelling rather than a guaranteed reduction. Actual results will depend on factors such as panel placement, sunlight, electricity tariffs and how much of the generated power a household uses.

The EcoFlow STREAM Plug-in Solar Kit is available now in the UK, with prices starting at £599 through the official EcoFlow website. At the company’s maximum estimated saving, recovering that initial cost would take a little over three years, although households generating less electricity could take considerably longer.