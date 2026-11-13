Apple is making it easier for Samsung foldable owners to switch sides, adding six Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models to its trade-in programme just as the competition between folding phones heats up.

The updated trade-in list means owners of selected Samsung foldables can now put their existing phones towards a new iPhone, including Apple’s iPhone Duo. The change covers three generations of Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip devices, although the amount Apple is willing to pay might disappoint anyone hoping to make the switch without spending too much.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 receives the highest offer at up to $410, followed by the Fold 6 at $335 and Fold 5 at $270. Flip owners get considerably less, with Apple offering up to $215 for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, $185 for the Flip 6 and just $125 for the Flip 5.

That’s a fairly modest return for some of Samsung’s most expensive smartphones, particularly the Fold models, which originally commanded flagship-level prices. Still, it’s the first time these six devices have appeared on Apple’s US trade-in list, giving Samsung owners another route into Apple’s ecosystem without having to sell their phones privately.

The additions come alongside a broader shake-up of Apple’s trade-in values, and not every iPhone has come out better off. The iPhone 17 Pro has taken the biggest hit, dropping $45 to a maximum of $740, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max falls from $885 to $855.

Interestingly, the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone Air have both gone in the opposite direction, gaining $30 each to reach a maximum trade-in value of $615. Several older iPhones have also received small increases, although most haven’t fully recovered the value they lost during Apple’s September adjustments.

Google Pixel owners haven’t been quite as fortunate. The Pixel 9 now fetches up to $180, down from $200, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL have each lost $10. There are a few improvements elsewhere, including a $10 increase for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, but the Samsung additions are easily the most notable part of this update.

Of course, these figures are maximum estimates rather than guaranteed payouts. Apple assesses each device based on its condition and configuration, so the final amount could be lower.

The revised trade-in values currently apply to Apple’s US programme, with no confirmation that the same Samsung foldables have been added to the UK scheme. Anyone considering the switch can check their device’s estimated value through Apple Trade In before committing to a purchase.