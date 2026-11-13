OnePlus’s parent company, Oppo, has started rolling out Android 17 to the OnePlus 12 ahead of schedule, bringing a refreshed interface, improved performance and a collection of new AI features to its 2024 flagship.

The update was originally scheduled for 17 November, but OnePlus has already confirmed through its community forum that the stable release is underway. It follows the earlier Android 17 updates for the OnePlus 15, 15R and OnePlus 13 series, although the rollout is currently limited to India.

The update arrives as ColorOS 17, bringing several visual changes to the OnePlus 12. These include redesigned Quick Settings, translucent notifications and smoother animations throughout the interface.

Oppo has also updated the clock animation so it moves more naturally between the Always-On Display, Lock screen and Home screen, giving the phone a more consistent look as users move between them.

There are some less obvious improvements underneath, too. An upgraded Laminar Flow Engine promises better memory management and fewer unnecessary background app closures, which should help when switching between several apps. It’s the sort of change that might prove more useful in everyday use than a new coat of paint, particularly on a phone that’s now approaching three years old.

Oppo is also expanding OnePlus’ existing AI features, with Mind Space gaining the ability to summarise PDF, Word and text documents. A new Travel collection can organise previously visited locations into a personalised map, while AI Highlights pulls together useful information such as weather updates, calendar events and news.

Live Alerts has also been expanded to include flight, train and ride-hailing updates, making it easier to check travel information without constantly opening different apps.

Other additions include a redesigned Translate app, improved photo sharing between devices and AI-powered detection of suspicious face swaps and scam calls. The update also introduces support for playing audio from multiple apps simultaneously, which could come in handy when listening to music while using another app that produces sound.

According to the rollout details, the update carries build number CPH2573_17.0.0.100(EX01) and weighs approximately 3.3GB, so it’s worth checking that there’s enough free storage before downloading it.

Android 17 is currently rolling out to OnePlus 12 users in India in batches, with no confirmed release date for other markets. Owners elsewhere will have to wait a little longer, but the early arrival suggests Oppo is making good progress with its update schedule.