PlayStation’s Pulse Elevate speakers aren’t launching this week after all

Sony has delayed the launch of its PlayStation Pulse Elevate wireless speakers just days before they were due to go on sale, after discovering a production issue during quality testing.

The speakers were originally scheduled for release on 12 November, having opened for pre-orders in September. However, Sony has now postponed the launch indefinitely, with no revised date in sight. Pre-orders have also been removed from both PlayStation’s website and Amazon, leaving those hoping to pick up the speakers this month facing an uncertain wait.

In an update on the PlayStation Blog, Sony explained that the issue was identified during its quality testing process, although it hasn’t disclosed exactly what went wrong. The company says the additional time will be used to ensure the speakers deliver the experience originally intended, suggesting it isn’t prepared to release the hardware until the problem has been resolved.

Moreover, Amazon has since listed 31 December 2027 as a placeholder release date. That shouldn’t be taken as an indication of when the speakers will actually arrive, particularly as Sony hasn’t provided a new launch window. For now, there’s no telling whether the delay will last a few weeks or stretch well into next year.

The Pulse Elevate speakers were announced more than a year ago as part of Sony’s expanding range of PlayStation audio accessories. Available in Midnight Black and White, they’re priced at £199.99 in the UK, $219.99 in the US and €219.99 in Europe.

With the launch now on hold, those prices remain the last confirmed figures, although Sony hasn’t said whether anything will change when pre-orders eventually reopen.

It’s also becoming something of an unfortunate pattern for Sony’s upcoming accessories. Back in July, the company delayed its PlayStation FlexStrike wireless fight stick following another production issue. That controller had been expected to launch in August, but Sony has yet to announce a replacement date, with Amazon still showing a placeholder of 31 December 2026.

There is at least some better news for anyone waiting on PlayStation audio hardware. Sony’s recently announced Pulse wireless headset is still expected to arrive on 19 November, with no indication that its launch has been affected by the same problems.

For the Pulse Elevate speakers, though, the wait continues. Sony hasn’t confirmed when pre-orders will resume, so anyone hoping to add them to their gaming setup will have to wait for another announcement before making plans.