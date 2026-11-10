Samsung’s Bixby may get a useful upgrade for tasks you do on repeat

Samsung is reportedly preparing a major upgrade for Bixby with One UI 9.5, giving its voice assistant the ability to handle recurring tasks in the background rather than waiting for a new command each time.

According to a new report from SamMobile, Samsung is testing a more capable version of Bixby that can carry out everyday requests automatically once they’ve been set up. The feature is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy S27 series, potentially giving Samsung’s long-standing assistant a more useful role on its smartphones.

One example involves asking Bixby to check the exchange rate between the US dollar and Indian rupee every morning. Instead of having to repeat the request each day, users would be able to create a recurring task, confirm it and leave Bixby to handle the rest.

It’s a fairly simple example, but it shows how Samsung wants to move beyond the usual routine of asking a question and receiving an immediate answer.

These automated requests would appear in a new Actions section within the Bixby app, where users could pin important tasks, pause them or delete those they no longer need. Samsung is also reportedly adding an activity log that shows how each task was carried out, with an option to return to the original conversation where it was created.

That extra visibility could be particularly handy when you’ve got several tasks running and want to check what Bixby has actually done.

The change could also make Bixby a more compelling alternative to Google’s Gemini, which has been expanding its own ability to handle tasks across supported apps. Samsung already has plenty of AI features scattered throughout its Galaxy software, but giving Bixby a way to manage recurring requests could make the assistant feel more useful in everyday situations.

There are still some unanswered questions, though. The report doesn’t specify which tasks Bixby will support beyond the exchange-rate example, or whether the feature will work with third-party apps. It’s also unclear whether Samsung plans to bring the upgraded assistant to older Galaxy devices or reserve it for its next flagship phones.

For now, the feature is reportedly undergoing internal testing, with One UI 9.5 expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S27 series. Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the upgrade or provided a release date, so the full extent of Bixby’s new capabilities remains to be seen.