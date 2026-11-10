Motorola may have just leaked its iPhone Duo rival

Motorola could be preparing another addition to its foldable phone range, with an apparent leak from its own website revealing the name of a potential Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and iPhone Duo rival.

The device, seemingly called the Motorola Razr Flex 2027, has appeared on the company’s Australian support website, despite not having been officially announced. It’s the latest hint that Motorola is working on a wider foldable phone, following its move into book-style devices with the Razr Fold earlier this year.

As Android Authority spotted, a dedicated support page lists the device as the “Motorola Razr Flex – 2027”, with the same name also appearing in Motorola’s security updates section. Neither listing reveals much about the phone itself, however, and the latter includes an August 2024 launch date and Android 16, suggesting some of the information is simply placeholder text.

There’s another clue, though. A Motorola branding video spotted by Brazilian publication TudoCelular briefly shows an unidentified foldable phone closing. Its wider shape has prompted speculation that it could be the Razr Flex, although there’s nothing in the footage that definitively connects the two.

Previous rumours suggest the phone could feature a 6.92-inch main display and a 4.97-inch cover screen, powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor found in the Razr Fold. It’s also tipped to be noticeably thicker than competing foldables, which could be a drawback for a device designed to offer a more compact alternative to conventional book-style phones.

The wider design is arguably the more interesting part of the rumour. Rather than simply producing another Galaxy Z Fold-style device, Motorola could be experimenting with a different screen shape that gives users more room for everyday tasks without making the phone unusually tall when folded. Of course, whether that approach works will depend on the finished dimensions and how comfortably the device fits in a pocket.

Motorola has already shown it’s willing to move beyond its familiar Razr flip phones. The Razr Fold marked its entry into larger foldables, while the recently announced Signature 27 demonstrated a renewed interest in the premium smartphone market, complete with a £1,299/$1,599 price tag.

A wider Razr would give Motorola another way to challenge Samsung and Apple at the expensive end of the Android market, although there’s still plenty we don’t know about the device.

Motorola hasn’t confirmed the Razr Flex 2027, its specifications or a release date, and there’s no word on UK pricing or availability. For now, the support listings and possible video teaser offer an intriguing glimpse of what might be coming next.