Vodafone Pro 4 brings Wi-Fi 7 and 8Gbps speeds to UK homes

Vodafone has launched its new Pro 4 broadband service, promising the UK’s fastest whole-home Wi-Fi with speeds of up to 8Gbps.

The new package combines the company’s latest Wi-Fi 7 router with improved coverage, smarter device management and automatic 4G backup, starting at £32 per month.

At the centre of Pro 4 is the new Ultra Hub 7+, Vodafone’s most advanced router yet. It uses tri-band Wi-Fi 7 technology, adding a third wireless band to help manage multiple connected devices at once.

This should make a difference in busy households where gaming, streaming and more all compete for bandwidth.

To improve coverage throughout the home, Vodafone is also including up to three Super WiFi Boosters at no extra cost. These work alongside the Ultra Hub 7+ to extend the connection into rooms where Wi-Fi signals might otherwise struggle. There’s also a Wi-Fi Guarantee, allowing customers to leave their contract without penalty if coverage problems remain after all three boosters have been installed.

Beyond speed and coverage, Pro 4 introduces Smart Modes, which let users prioritise certain devices depending on what they’re doing. Dedicated Work, Gaming and Streaming modes can give more attention to a work laptop, games console or television, while automatic 4G Broadband Back Up helps keep the household connected if the main broadband connection goes down.

Vodafone has also included Secure Net Home at no additional cost, offering online security and parental controls across up to 192 devices. A new Family Dashboard is coming to the My Vodafone app, bringing mobile and broadband parental controls together alongside personalised digital parenting advice.

The launch also marks a wider upgrade to Vodafone’s broadband range, with speeds of up to 8Gbps becoming available across its Standard, Super WiFi and Pro plans where supported. Vodafone says its full-fibre network now reaches more than 25 million UK homes and premises, although actual speeds will depend on availability, connected devices and other factors.

Vodafone Pro 4 is available now for £32 per month, dropping to £28 for Vodafone Together customers who qualify for the £4 monthly discount.