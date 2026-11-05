Motorola’s Signature 27 flagship is aiming directly at the very best Android phones

Motorola has unveiled its new Signature 27 flagship, and it’s clear the company is aiming squarely at Samsung’s premium Galaxy phones.

With a 200MP telephoto camera, a display capable of reaching 12,000 nits and Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, the Signature 27 packs spec-filled hardware into Motorola’s most advanced smartphone yet.

The camera system is one of its biggest selling points, having already earned a DXOMARK Gold Label for image quality. It combines a 50MP Sony LYTIA L910 main sensor with LOFIC technology, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom and up to 100x AI-assisted zoom, and a dedicated EVS action sensor designed to capture moving subjects more clearly.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP selfie camera with 4K video recording, while Dolby Vision support and improved stabilisation aim to make the phone equally capable for video.

Signature 27 features an Extreme AMOLED Duo Tandem panel with a claimed peak brightness of 12,000 nits, alongside 1.5K resolution and Dolby Vision support. The dual-layer design is also said to deliver 34% better energy efficiency and a 121% longer lifespan than conventional AMOLED displays, potentially giving it an advantage over some of its biggest rivals.

Underneath, the phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, backed by Motorola’s ArcticMesh cooling system, which uses micro-diamond-infused thermal gel and a 40% larger thermal chamber. Connectivity includes 5G and Wi-Fi 8 compatibility, while a sizeable 7,000mAh battery promises longer endurance. There’s also 90W wired charging, which Motorola claims can provide a day’s power in just 12 minutes, alongside 50W wireless charging.

Furthermore, Signature 27 is designed for Google’s upcoming Gemini Intelligence features, including multi-step task assistance, AI-generated widgets, speech-to-text refinement through Rambler and real-time American Sign Language translation. Motorola’s own Qira AI is included too, alongside Gemini-powered video creation and music generation tools. Some of these features will arrive later as Google expands availability.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Elsewhere, the Signature 27 features Bang & Olufsen-tuned audio, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, an aluminium frame and IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance. Motorola is also promising seven years of OS upgrades and future support for GrapheneOS, making it the company’s first smartphone designed to run the privacy-focused operating system.

Motorola hasn’t confirmed local pricing yet, although it looks to be about $1600 in the US, but with this much hardware on offer, the Signature 27 looks like one of its strongest attempts yet to challenge Samsung at the top end of the Android market.