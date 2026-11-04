Here’s how much space GTA 6 will take up on your console

Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 pre-loads will begin on November 10, giving PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players just over a week to download the game ahead of its November 19 release. However, anyone planning to jump straight into Vice City on launch day might want to start clearing some storage.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will require up to 212GB of storage, making it a particularly hefty download for console owners. That’s a significant chunk of space, especially for those with smaller SSDs or several large games already installed. Players may need to delete older titles or move them to external storage to make room before pre-loading begins.

The download schedule also differs slightly depending on the console. PS5 pre-loads will begin at midnight local time on November 10, while Xbox Series X and Series S owners can start downloading at 12am GMT on the same day. Those purchasing a physical retail edition with a download code will have to wait until November 12, when code-in-box versions become available.

Rockstar has also confirmed a small extra for fans on launch day. An official GTA 6 cover art poster and map will be available as a free digital download, while a double-sided physical version can be purchased for $0.99 through the Rockstar Store.

The November 19 launch will initially be limited to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with no confirmed PC release date just yet. Reports have suggested a PC version could arrive sometime in 2027, although Rockstar hasn’t announced anything officially.

With GTA 6 expected to be one of the biggest gaming releases in years, the early pre-load window should give players enough time to get everything ready. Still, at up to 212GB, it’s worth checking how much free space your console has before November 10.