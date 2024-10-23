Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Trusted Reviews

    Astell and Kern’s SP3000M portable player aims to be its finest yet

    By Kob Monney,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vn7mv_0wIOywAZ00

    Astell&Kern is still cranking out portable players at a blistering rate. It doesn’t feel too long ago that we were talking about its SP3000T and now there’s the SP3000M arriving on the scene.

    And the SP3000M has designs on being the “finest portable audio player available today”, in the words of Astell&Kern.

    How does it aim to achieve this? Firstly through use of its unbalanced and balanced independual dual audio circuit design, which Astell&Kern claims removes the “usual limitation” in audio performance and gives listeners “clean, pure delicacy of sound with no lag or delay”.

    There’s a Snapdragon 6125 Octa-core processor onboard (which also features on the brand’s other premium portable players), with a redesigned user interface for easier and smoother navigation, as well as 8GB of DDR4 RAM offering users a faster system response.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gky73_0wIOywAZ00
    credit: Astell&Kern

    The A&ultima SP3000M is designed to produce audio playback as close to the original sound as possible, with its Teraton Alpha tech reducing noise in the signal path and offering more efficient power management.

    With four AK4499EX DACs and two separate AK4191EQ chips that handle digital signals, the SP3000M makes use of a shield to prevent noise and electromagnetic interfence from causing issues with audio; with the use of highly conductive, high-purity silver on that shield able to physically separate digital and analogue signals for a crystal clear sound with whatever file you’re listening to.

    The screen is a 4.1-inch, 720p effort with battery life up to 10 hours. There’s also support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming (up to aptX HD, LDAC, and LDHC).

    All this technology doesn’t come cheap by the way. The A&ultima SP3000M is available from retailers such as Amazon and Selfridges from £2299. In Europe and the US, you can get it for €2599 / $2300.

    Related Search

    Astell & KernAudio streamingKernAmazonUsLdac

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Ring Protect becomes Ring Home with the option for 24/7 recording
    Trusted Reviews23 days ago
    Ruark unveils the gorgeously stylish R610 stereo system
    Trusted Reviews29 days ago
    KEF announces new Q Series speakers with MAT technology
    Trusted Reviews29 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Vision Pro 2 with M5, Apple Intelligence and a small price cut tipped for 2025
    Trusted Reviews28 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Galaxy Fold 6 SE could fix this long-standing issue, but Brits must wait
    Trusted Reviews11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    New Pixel casting trick sounds so cool, it’s a shame so few can use it
    Trusted Reviews23 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leak hints at landmark shift in power
    Trusted Reviews29 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    The Android app landscape is about to radically change
    Trusted Reviews17 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy