Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Trusted Reviews

    PS5 gamers beset by homepage ads, but it may be a bug

    By Chris Smith,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exNuu_0vpJ0wB900

    There are few things that aggravate tech fans like unsolicited advertisements creeping onto their screens and today it’s Sony PlayStation’s turn to run afoul of the ad-hating masses.

    It’s the new PS5 operating system update for September that has irked gamers. When users hover over a video game on the homepage, they’re no longer seeing unique artwork related to the game, they’re seeing advertisements.

    Multiple reports claim gamers they’re seeing advertisements, promos for different games from the same publisher, related YouTube videos, and notices of software patches. In some cases, the information is also significantly outdated.

    IGN reports that users hovering over Call of Duty now promotes an advertisement for The Haunting returning for season 6. The Horizon Zero Dawn icon features an advertisement for Lego Horzon Adventures, which is out on November 14.

    If you hover over the Spider-Man: Miles Morales icon from the ‘Games’ menu, the homescreen offers a chance to watch an exclusive clip from the Across the Spider-Verse film that’s now been out 15 months.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUuV5_0vpJ0wB900
    Image credit: IGN

    The showcasing of old content suggests this might be some kind of bug, rather than a deliberate ploy. The NBA 2K25 page, for instance, now invites people to take advantage of early access for the game, which arrived much earlier in September, so clearly this isn’t the logical information to be conveying to gamers at this point.

    Regardless of the intent, PS5 gamers aren’t happy about it and it mirrors complaints from Xbox gamers about the increasing amount of ads they’re being subjected to on their homescreens, including full-page ads.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sony announces 7 new enhanced games for PS5 Pro launch
    Trusted Reviews7 days ago
    Sky Glass bug has rendered TV sets useless
    Trusted Reviews12 days ago
    Apple Intelligence goes public in new iOS 18.1 beta
    Trusted Reviews13 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja5 hours ago
    ‘homeOS’ to power the next-generation Apple products – report
    Trusted Reviews2 days ago
    AirPods Pro 2 new features land before iOS 18 release
    Trusted Reviews21 days ago
    Everything Acer announced at IFA 2024
    Trusted Reviews28 days ago
    Lenco announces three new turntables at IFA 2024
    Trusted Reviews28 days ago
    Technics launches new speakers and turntable at IFA 2024
    Trusted Reviews27 days ago
    The five biggest no-shows from Apple’s Glowtime event
    Trusted Reviews22 days ago
    Google Photos video editing gets one-tap AI pre-sets
    Trusted Reviews8 days ago
    Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leaks in official video
    Trusted Reviews8 days ago
    Nothing’s boosted Phone (2a) Plus gets a surprise UK launch
    Trusted Reviews26 days ago
    Ring Protect becomes Ring Home with the option for 24/7 recording
    Trusted Reviews10 hours ago
    Apple Watch blood oxygen foe hops into bed with Google
    Trusted Reviews15 days ago
    Intel Core Ultra 200V laptop chip brings huge gains to AI and efficiency
    Trusted Reviews29 days ago
    Google Search just became an internet time machine
    Trusted Reviews21 days ago
    Sony’s latest 4K projectors aim to take home cinema to new levels
    Trusted Reviews27 days ago
    SteelSeries announces first set of gaming earbuds
    Trusted Reviews6 days ago
    iPhone 16 colours: All the new Apple hues detailed
    Trusted Reviews23 days ago
    Vision Pro 2 with M5, Apple Intelligence and a small price cut tipped for 2025
    Trusted Reviews5 days ago
    Apple AirPods 4 vs AirPods Pro 2: How do they measure up?
    Trusted Reviews23 days ago
    Bricked iPhones can be wirelessly jump-started by another iPhone in iOS 18
    Trusted Reviews14 days ago
    Asus announces Vivobook S15 and ProArt PZ13 Snapdragon X laptops
    Trusted Reviews28 days ago
    New Tile trackers with SOS aim to reclaim crown from Apple AirTags
    Trusted Reviews16 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Sony PS5 30th Anniversary collection is going to sell out instantly
    Trusted Reviews13 days ago
    Nothing Ear (open) gives sound and surroundings equal billing
    Trusted Reviews8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy