Trumbull’s mall and retail scene is busy, and several stores are hiring right now. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these part-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres Location: Trumbull, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.50 – $20.55 per hour

Lead the theatre crew, keep shows running smoothly, and help guests have a great movie night. Comes with free movies, daily free popcorn, food discounts, and access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and an Employee Assistance Program.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Location: Trumbull, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers find the right shoes while keeping the store clean, organized, and easy to shop. Perks include a 30% shoe discount across Caleres brands, relaxed dress code, small team vibe, daily access to earned pay, and benefits (PTO, health, retirement) for eligible full-time roles.

Employer: Pandora

Location: Trumbull, CT (Trumbull Mall)

Type: Part-time, flexible hours

Pay (CT): $16.94 – $18.25 per hour, commensurate with experience

Jump in during peak times to create a luxury jewelry shopping experience and help fans style pieces that tell their stories. Hours can range from as little as 4 hours a month in slow periods to about 12 hours a week in busy seasons, ideal if you need maximum schedule flexibility.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.