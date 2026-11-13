📢 Help Trumbull Food Pantry Collect 50 Thanksgiving Turkeys

The Trumbull Food Pantry is asking for help to make Thanksgiving special for local families in need. Their goal is to collect 50 frozen turkeys for holiday meals.

You can donate a turkey by dropping it off at:

Trumbull Food Pantry

23 Priscilla Place, Trumbull

Drop-off hours: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Deadline: Friday, November 20, 2026

Turkeys cannot be accepted after November 20, because that’s when the pantry finishes its Thanksgiving turkey distribution.

Questions? Call the Trumbull Food Pantry at 203-452-5136.

If you’re able, this is a simple way to brighten the holiday for a neighbor right here in town.