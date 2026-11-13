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📢 Donate a turkey to help Trumbull families this Thanksgiving
📢 Help Trumbull Food Pantry Collect 50 Thanksgiving Turkeys
The Trumbull Food Pantry is asking for help to make Thanksgiving special for local families in need. Their goal is to collect 50 frozen turkeys for holiday meals.
You can donate a turkey by dropping it off at:
Trumbull Food Pantry
23 Priscilla Place, Trumbull
Drop-off hours: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Deadline: Friday, November 20, 2026
Turkeys cannot be accepted after November 20, because that’s when the pantry finishes its Thanksgiving turkey distribution.
Questions? Call the Trumbull Food Pantry at 203-452-5136.
If you’re able, this is a simple way to brighten the holiday for a neighbor right here in town.
More Info: Trumbull Food Pantry Seeks 50 Turkeys for Thanksgi...
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