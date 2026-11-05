🏥 Trumbull CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Trumbull’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both local staff roles and travelers. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Trumbull, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with patients managing diabetes and complex endocrine disorders in a team-based setting. You’ll do full assessments, create treatment plans, interpret labs, and provide ongoing education, so it’s a good fit if you like long-term patient relationships and evidence-based care.

Employer: Ivy Health

Location: Trumbull, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,019.76 – $109,529.64 per year

Outpatient role working with kids from birth to age 21, with one-on-one sessions and strong parent involvement. This job stands out for its multi-disciplinary team, clear growth and mentorship focus, and a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, pet insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, CEU days, and more).

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Trumbull, CT

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $3,255 per week (based on 40 hrs; includes taxable + tax-free stipends, subject to confirmation)

(based on 40 hrs; includes taxable + tax-free stipends, subject to confirmation) Schedule: Day shift, 8 hours, 40 hours/week

Start Date: 11/16/2026

Short-term travel assignment for an MRI Technologist with a Joint Commission–accredited agency. Comes with day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, travel reimbursements, and other traveler perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles tend to pop up often in Trumbull.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.