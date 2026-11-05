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🏥 Trumbull CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Trumbull’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both local staff roles and travelers. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.
Endocrinology Advanced Practice Clinician
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Trumbull, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with patients managing diabetes and complex endocrine disorders in a team-based setting. You’ll do full assessments, create treatment plans, interpret labs, and provide ongoing education, so it’s a good fit if you like long-term patient relationships and evidence-based care.
Pediatric Physical Therapist (Clinic Coming Soon!)
- Employer: Ivy Health
- Location: Trumbull, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $73,019.76 – $109,529.64 per year
Outpatient role working with kids from birth to age 21, with one-on-one sessions and strong parent involvement. This job stands out for its multi-disciplinary team, clear growth and mentorship focus, and a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, pet insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, CEU days, and more).
Travel MRI Technologist – $3,255 per week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Trumbull, CT
- Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)
- Pay: $3,255 per week (based on 40 hrs; includes taxable + tax-free stipends, subject to confirmation)
- Schedule: Day shift, 8 hours, 40 hours/week
- Start Date: 11/16/2026
Short-term travel assignment for an MRI Technologist with a Joint Commission–accredited agency. Comes with day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, travel reimbursements, and other traveler perks.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles tend to pop up often in Trumbull.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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