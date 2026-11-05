🛒 Trumbull Retail Jobs: Multiple Store Leadership Roles Hiring

Trumbull’s retail scene is busy right now, especially in the mall. If you like leading teams, helping customers, and keeping a store running smooth, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Macy’s

Macy’s Location: Trumbull, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead store operations, visual merchandising, and online order fulfillment to keep the sales floor looking great and product moving. This role manages a team, drives sales and profit, and comes with benefits, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and merchandise discounts.

Employer: Macy’s

Macy’s Location: Trumbull, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the prestige beauty area by leading beauty advisors, planning events, and giving personalized product advice. Good fit if you love beauty trends, client relationships, and sales goals, with access to health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and store discounts.

Employer: Foot Locker

Location: Trumbull, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.44/hour + potential bonus

Help run the store day-to-day, lead the sales floor, and coach the team in a fast-paced sneaker and streetwear environment. Comes with employee discount, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and growth opportunities.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.