📣 Trumbull, CT Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Trumbull’s sales scene is busy right now, with options for students, career changers, and seasoned pros. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Lotus Sales

Lotus Sales Location: Trumbull, CT

Type: VOLUNTEER (commission-based internship)

VOLUNTEER (commission-based internship) Pay: $7,000–$20,000+ (commission + bonuses; average first-year rep $10,000–$14,000)

Door-to-door summer sales with full training, no experience needed. Great fit for motivated students who want real sales skills, strong earning potential, and are open to a full-time Mon–Sat summer schedule (housing options available if you relocate).

Employer: CHG Healthcare (CompHealth division)

Location: Trumbull, CT (hybrid: in-office Tue–Thu, remote other days)

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Pay range: $60,000 – $250,000 annually (total target compensation; base + commission + bonus, varies by location and experience)

You’ll match physicians with permanent jobs nationwide, using a consultative sales approach and lots of phone outreach. Good for driven communicators who like relationship-building, want high earning potential, and prefer a mix of office and work-from-home.

Employer: KONE

Location: Trumbull, CT area

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Pay range: $93,400 – $122,640 + sales incentives based on targets

Territory sales role selling elevator and building modernization solutions to property managers and owners, with a 1–2 year sales cycle. Ideal if you have 2+ years of sales experience, enjoy tech-focused solutions, and want strong benefits plus room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.