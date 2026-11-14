ORLANDO (TCN) -- A 36-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of man found dismembered in a garbage bag outside an apartment trash compactor.

The Orlando Police Department announced the arrest of Isidra Bautista Hernandez on Nov. 11. Two days prior, officers had been dispatched to an apartment building where a man (identified by People as Eugenio Sixto Sanchez Martinez) was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by People, maintenance workers at the building allegedly found a heavy garbage bag near the trash compactor that was surrounded by flies. They suspected human remains were inside and called the police. Responding officers first found an arm inside.

One officer wrote, “The decedent was tied with an orange extension cord and wrapped in three black trash bags and a dark blue laundry bag,” People reports. “He was clothed in only green camo shorts.”

There was also allegedly bloody mail inside the bag, and the address on the mail corresponded to the apartment building. Police searched the address and allegedly found blood evidence and the victim’s identification, allegedly matching him to the victim found in the bag.

According to People, police spoke with a woman who had been babysitting the 1- and 3-year-old children of Bautista Hernandez and Sanchez Martinez. The 3-year-old girl had allegedly said, “Mama cut papa” and also made references to blood and trash.

Police questioned Bautista Hernandez when she got home, and she allegedly admitted she and the victim had gotten into a fight and he had choked her while holding a knife. However, she allegedly changed her story multiple times.

Bautista Hernandez has been charged with second-degree murder, according to police.