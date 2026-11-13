LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (TCN) -- A judge has denied bond for a 25-year-old father charged with attempted murder, accused of burying his 11-month-old son alive.

On Nov. 9, Michael Comer allegedly fled his mother’s house with his son, Koah Sharp, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The child’s mother reportedly had full custody of him, but there was no official agreement in place stating that Comer could not take care of his son.

KSTU reports that in a 911 call released on Nov. 11, Michael Comer’s mother, Patricia Comer, allegedly told dispatchers she was worried about the child and stated her son had a history of schizophrenia and had threatened to kill himself the previous night.

An Amber Alert was not issued, as Comer did not have a car and a vehicle description is reportedly required for an Amber Alert.

Michael Comer was taken into custody on the evening of Nov. 9 after being arrested for burglary after being found in an outbuilding of a property, per the sheriff.

According to the sheriff’s office, a search warrant was executed at Michael Comer’s father’s home the next day, and searchers heard crying in a wooded area with recently disturbed dirt.

Sharp was allegedly found in a small dog crate, wrapped in a towel. Investigators estimated he had been there for approximately 24 hours. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, and medical officials believe he will make a full recovery.

Michael Comer was charged with attempted murder on Nov. 11, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Nov. 12, KSTU reported a judge denied Comer bond. According to the outlet, he was sentenced to probation in October for violating a restraining order involving Sharp’s mother.

A hearing has been set for Dec. 10, per KSTU.