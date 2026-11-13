IOWA CITY, Iowa (TCN) -- A 40-year-old man whose wife had a protective order against him allegedly broke into her home and stabbed her with a pair of scissors.

According to the Gazette, officers responding to a home on Nov. 10 spoke with a woman who said her estranged husband, Yanser Batista Daby, was not allowed in her home because of a protection order in a previous case.

She alleged he broke in, stabbed her in the face with scissors, slammed her head on the ground, and assaulted her. Responding officers noted that a pair of scissors was found in a pool of blood.

After the alleged attack, the victim said Batista Daby rode off on an ebike and she went to a neighbor’s house to call 911. Officers located Batista Daby at a residence and conducted a search warrant, where blood was allegedly found on his bike and helmet, per the Gazette.

Law & Crime reports that on Sept. 16, the victim had a temporary restraining order issued against Batista Daby after a previous alleged attack; he allegedly violated the order in October and was sentenced to two days in jail.

Batista Daby was charged with attempted murder, assault committed by a person against whom a protective order is issued, domestic abuse assault impeding blood/air flow, domestic abuse assault display or use of a weapon, and domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury, and violation of a protective order, per the Gazette.

According to Law & Crime, he is behind bars at the Johnson County Jail.