In this episode of True Crime News The Sidebar Podcast: David Gammill joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest headline-making cases across the nation. They discuss Naresh Bhatt’s testimony and guilty verdict for his wife Mamta Kalfe Bhatt’s murder, Charlie Kirk’s accused killer Tyler Robinson’s 2028 trial date, and Matthew Farwell’s guilty verdict in the murder of Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child.