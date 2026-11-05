Alabama man fatally shot nephew’s wife amid argument over missing cow

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (TCN) -- A man has been found guilty of murder in connection with the fatal 2023 shooting of his nephew’s wife.

According to the Moulton Advertiser, Timothy Harville went to the home of his nephew, Scott Harville, and his nephew’s wife, 46-year-old Angela Harville, on Sept. 13, 2023, because he was looking for a lost cow. Scott Harville said he was on the phone when he heard his wife arguing with his uncle, followed by a gunshot.

Angela Harville reportedly told Timothy Harville, “Go ahead and blow my brains out.” He then fired the gun at her and said, “There you go,” per the Advertiser. He was indicted in June 2024 and released from jail in March 2025 after posting an $83,000 property bond.

According to WAFF, Timothy Harville was out on bond at the time he shot Angela Harville. In December 2022, he had been arrested on one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and two counts of reckless endangerment.

The Moulton Advertiser reports he was initially scheduled to stand trial in June, but the date was pushed back when he received a cancer diagnosis.

A jury found him guilty of murder for killing Angela Harville, and other related charges, on Nov. 4, per WAFF. Rocket City Now reports sentencing is scheduled in January after a presentence investigation.

According to her obituary, Angela Harville “was a very loving mother to her children and was very much a Daddy’s girl. A stranger was merely a friend she had not yet met. She loved everyone just like they were her family. Angela will be dearly missed.”