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Montgomery County

Ohio dad who allegedly refused lifesaving treatment for daughter indicted for involuntary manslaughter

By True Crime News Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5P4U_1Gn9wHXI00
Scott Cleaver (Miami Township Police Department)

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (TCN) -- A 48-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury after an investigation found his daughter died after he allegedly refused to take her to receive a lifesaving medical procedure.

According to the Miami Township Police Department, officers responded to a home on Oct. 1, 2025, to investigate the death of 10-year-old Rylie Cleaver.

According to 911 records obtained by the Dayton Daily News, Scott Cleaver told dispatchers his child was cold and without a pulse. He explained she had cerebral palsy and had had difficulty swallowing recently, and medical professionals had recommended a tracheotomy. He allegedly told the dispatcher his daughter had a do-not-resuscitate order and that “[the doctor] wanted to talk to me about a tracheotomy, and I just told him with everything she’s been through, we can’t do that.”

Cleaver was indicted by a Montgomery County, Ohio, grand jury on Oct. 29 following a year-long investigation. He was taken into custody and charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and endangering children, according to police.

Law & Crime reports that according to the indictment, Scott Cleaver “recklessly” caused Rylie Cleaver’s death by putting her at substantial risk between March and October 2025. He remains behind bars on $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 19.

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