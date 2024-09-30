Open in App
    POLL: Do you think Jennifer Soto should face criminal charges in connection with her daughter's death?

    By True Crime News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKcdP_0vpJCl6p00

    Thirteen-year-old Madeline Soto went missing in February after her mother's boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, claimed her dropped her off at school. The teenager's body was found in a wooded area on March 1. Sterns has since been charged with first-degree murder and is accused of sexually abusing her. Soto's mother, Jennifer Soto, revealed to investigators that Sterns and Soto slept in the same bed when she was in need of a "good night sleep."

    Do you think Jennifer Soto should face criminal charges? Share your thoughts in our poll!

    Lori Santaniello
    2d ago
    Yes she should
