Truckee’s food scene is busy year-round, and a few local spots are adding to their teams right now. If you like fast-paced shifts and friendly guests, these are worth a look.

Employer: Camp 1 (Truckee Prime)

Camp 1 (Truckee Prime) Location: Truckee, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour + tips

Help the kitchen stay ahead of the rush by handling daily prep: veggies, sauces, dressings, and more. Great fit if you have solid knife skills, can follow recipes, and like keeping things clean and organized.

Employer: Blue Coyote Bar & Grill

Location: Truckee, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.90/hour

Perks: Employee discount

Classic server role in a lively, fast-paced bar and grill. You’ll greet guests, take orders, run food and drinks, handle payments, and keep tables flipped and clean.

Employer: Camp 1 (Truckee Prime)

Camp 1 (Truckee Prime) Location: Truckee, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $24.00/hour + tips

Work the fry and pantry stations at a steakhouse, putting out salads, cold apps, sides, and desserts. Good for cooks who like plating, staying organized on the line, and keeping a clean, tight station.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Truckee spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.