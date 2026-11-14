Truckee’s hospital scene is hopping with travel contracts right now, especially for imaging pros. If you’re a CT Tech who likes mountain towns and night shifts, these are worth a look.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Truckee, CA

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: $3,195 per week (estimated)

Schedule: 13 weeks, 4x10 nights , 40 hrs/week , start 01/11/2027

13 weeks, , , start Highlights: Higher weekly pay, ARRT(CT) or ASRT required, plus Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing or housing allowance, and weekly direct deposit.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Truckee, CA

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: $3,179 per week (estimated)

Schedule: 13 weeks, 4x10 nights , 40 hrs/week , start 01/11/2027

13 weeks, , , start Highlights: CT-only role, 2+ years’ experience needed. Perks include $600 travel bonus, Day 1 United Healthcare, PTO that starts day 1, guaranteed stipend if you’re called off, and extra pay for hours over your contract.

Employer: Nightingale Nurses

Nightingale Nurses Location: Truckee, CA

Type: Travel

Pay: $3,102 per week (estimated)

Schedule: 13 weeks, 4x10 nights , 40 hrs/week , start 01/11/2027

13 weeks, , , start Highlights: Travel-focused agency with a strong nurse/allied reputation and nationwide assignments; they handle logistics so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Truckee, CA

Type: Travel

Pay: $3,022 per week (estimated)

Schedule: 13 weeks, 4x10 nights , 40 hrs/week , start 01/11/2027

13 weeks, , , start Highlights: Known for strong traveler support and guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, which helps keep your income steady.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Truckee, CA

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: $2,968 per week (estimated)

Schedule: 13 weeks, 4x10 nights , 40 hrs/week , start 01/11/2027

13 weeks, , , start Highlights: Combo CT + X-ray role for multi-modality techs. Offers Day 1 medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k), loyalty and referral bonuses, licensure reimbursement, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Truckee, CA

Type: Travel

Pay: $2,933 per week (estimated)

Schedule: 13 weeks, 4x10 nights , 40 hrs/week , start 01/11/2027

13 weeks, , , start Highlights: Joint Commission–accredited agency with Day 1 health, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, travel reimbursements, and referral bonuses.

If Truckee’s snow, night shifts, and solid weekly pay sound like your vibe, click through the roles that fit you best and reach out to a recruiter while these contracts are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.