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Truckee
🏥 Truckee CA Travel CT Tech Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles
3 days ago
Truckee’s hospital scene is hopping with travel contracts right now, especially for imaging pros. If you’re a CT Tech who likes mountain towns and night shifts, these are worth a look.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,195/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Truckee, CA
- Type: Full-time, Travel
- Pay: $3,195 per week (estimated)
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 4x10 nights, 40 hrs/week, start 01/11/2027
- Highlights: Higher weekly pay, ARRT(CT) or ASRT required, plus Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing or housing allowance, and weekly direct deposit.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,179/week
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Truckee, CA
- Type: Full-time, Travel
- Pay: $3,179 per week (estimated)
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 4x10 nights, 40 hrs/week, start 01/11/2027
- Highlights: CT-only role, 2+ years’ experience needed. Perks include $600 travel bonus, Day 1 United Healthcare, PTO that starts day 1, guaranteed stipend if you’re called off, and extra pay for hours over your contract.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,122/week
- Employer: Nightingale Nurses
- Location: Truckee, CA
- Type: Travel
- Pay: $3,102 per week (estimated)
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 4x10 nights, 40 hrs/week, start 01/11/2027
- Highlights: Travel-focused agency with a strong nurse/allied reputation and nationwide assignments; they handle logistics so you can focus on patient care.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,022/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Truckee, CA
- Type: Travel
- Pay: $3,022 per week (estimated)
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 4x10 nights, 40 hrs/week, start 01/11/2027
- Highlights: Known for strong traveler support and guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, which helps keep your income steady.
Travel CT Tech / X-Ray Tech – $2,968/week
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Truckee, CA
- Type: Full-time, Travel
- Pay: $2,968 per week (estimated)
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 4x10 nights, 40 hrs/week, start 01/11/2027
- Highlights: Combo CT + X-ray role for multi-modality techs. Offers Day 1 medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k), loyalty and referral bonuses, licensure reimbursement, and hotel discounts.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,933/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Truckee, CA
- Type: Travel
- Pay: $2,933 per week (estimated)
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 4x10 nights, 40 hrs/week, start 01/11/2027
- Highlights: Joint Commission–accredited agency with Day 1 health, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, travel reimbursements, and referral bonuses.
If Truckee’s snow, night shifts, and solid weekly pay sound like your vibe, click through the roles that fit you best and reach out to a recruiter while these contracts are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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