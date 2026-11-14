📅 Tahoe Forest health boards: benefits, AI, finances & more

Two public meetings are coming up that affect Tahoe Forest Hospital District and Truckee Surgery Center.

Truckee Surgery Center – Special Meeting

When: Monday, November 16, 2026, 9:00am

Where: Aspen Conference Room, Tahoe Forest Hospital, 10800 Donner Pass Rd., Suite 200, Truckee, CA 96161

After call to order and roll call, there will be an audience input period for items not on the agenda.

You must state your name for the record.

You get 3 minutes to speak.

to speak. Written comments should be given to the Board Clerk at least 24 hours before the meeting.

Under the Brown Act (Gov. Code 54954.2), the Board cannot act on items that are not listed on the agenda. They may briefly respond, refer issues to staff, or schedule them for a future meeting.

Main business:

Review and possibly approve the 2027 employee health benefits proposal.

proposal. They may authorize the Truckee Surgery Center Administrator to sign agreements with benefit providers.

The meeting will end with adjournment.

Tahoe Forest Hospital District – Regular Board Meeting

When: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 4:00pm

Where: Eskridge Conference Room , Tahoe Forest Hospital, 10121 Pine Avenue, Truckee, CA 96161

, Tahoe Forest Hospital, Zoom: https://tfhd.zoom.us/j/81070388983

Phone: (669) 900-6833 or (669) 444-9171, Meeting ID 810 7038 8983

Public comment:

Oral comments during the meeting, 3-minute limit (about 350 words ).

limit (about ). Written comments by email or online, with the agenda item number , at least 24 hours before the meeting.

, at least the meeting. Written comments go to the Board but are not read aloud.

The Board will:

Hold a closed session to approve prior closed minutes, review a Corporate Compliance Report (Health & Safety Code 32155 ), and evaluate the President & CEO (Gov. Code 54957 ).

to approve prior closed minutes, review a (Health & Safety Code ), and evaluate the (Gov. Code ). Hold a 5:30pm closed hearing on Medical Staff Credentials (Health & Safety Code 32155 ).

closed hearing on (Health & Safety Code ). Return to open session around 6:00pm to report any actions.

Open session items include:

Public comment on non-agenda items (3 minutes).

A separate 3‑minute comment period for Employee Associations .

. CEO Anna M. Roth presenting Monthly Highlights.

Medical Staff items:

New privileges: Maternal Fetal Medicine , Optometrists .

, . Revised privileges: Radiology, Family Medicine, Urgent Care .

. New consent forms: Student-Athlete , Athletic Training Services , and Outpatient/Clinical Conditions of Admission .

, , and . New and updated policies on N‑95 fit testing, Stroke Alerts, RN electronic in‑basket management, nurse refills, CME commercial support, honoraria, CPOE, and students/fellows.

Consent Calendar (one vote unless pulled):

Minutes from 10/13/2026 Joint Meeting and 10/22/2026 Regular Meeting .

and . October 2026 Financial Report .

. November 2026 Executive Board Report .

. Policy ABD-15 Investment Policy.

Board education and actions:

Education on “TFHS AI Readiness & Governance” .

. Consider approval of FY 2026 Audited Financial Statements .

. Consider approval of FY 2026 President & CEO Incentive Compensation .

. Choose a candidate for Placer County Special District representation on LAFCO.

There will also be Board Committee Reports and Board Members’ closing remarks. If needed, the Board may return to closed session before final adjournment.

Accessibility and language support

Zoom offers live captioning and live Spanish translation . Use the Captions/CC button in Zoom to turn on English captions, and the arrow next to it to turn on translation and choose Spanish .

and . Use the button in Zoom to turn on English captions, and the arrow next to it to turn on translation and choose . Meeting locations and phone options are accessible to people with disabilities .

. You can request reasonable accommodations or aids by contacting the Executive Assistant or Clerk of the Board at least 24 hours before the meeting.

Future meetings and public records

Next regular Board meeting: December 17, 2026 , at the Eskridge Conference Room , 10121 Pine Avenue, Truckee, CA 96161 .

, at the , . Agendas are posted at www.tfhd.com at least 72 hours before regular meetings and 24 hours before special meetings.

at least before regular meetings and before special meetings. Late-submitted materials are available for public inspection at the Administration Office, 10800 Donner Pass Rd., Suite 200, Truckee, CA 96161, during normal business hours.

The District states it is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate in services or employment based on color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability, including AIDS and related conditions.