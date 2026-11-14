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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Truckee
Looking for a loyal dog to share your Truckee adventures and cozy nights in? These adoptable pups at the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe are ready to meet you.
Ricky
Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
Age: Adult
Gender: Male
Color: Brindle with white
Shelter: Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe
Contact: (530) 587-5948
Ricky is a cuddle bug and fetch partner in one sweet package. He loves staying close to his people, soaking up pets and snuggles, and he enjoys meeting other dogs and playing fetch. Ricky will thrive with positive training, consistency, daily walks, and playtime. If you want an affectionate companion who loves being part of your day, Ricky could be your guy.
👉 Meet Ricky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dakota
Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
Age: Adult
Gender: Male (neutered)
Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white
Shelter: Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe
Contact: (530) 587-5948
Dakota is a gentle, sensitive boy who blossoms with patience and kindness. He may be shy at first, but belly rubs, soft pets, and treats help him feel safe and show his sweet, wiggly side. He is neutered, current on vaccinations, and microchipped. If you have a calm home and a soft spot for a tender-hearted dog, Dakota would love a chance to win you over.
👉 Meet Dakota and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Topaz
Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
Age: Adult
Gender: Female
Color: Brown/Chocolate with white
Shelter: Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe
Contact: (530) 587-5948
Topaz is a happy, affectionate pup who enjoys a bit of everything: walks, sniffing around new places, squeaky toys, and tasty treats. She loves attention and being near her people, but she’s just as happy to curl up for couch cuddles after a fun outing. If you’re looking for a dog who’s both playful and sweet, Topaz might be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Topaz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe at (530) 587-5948 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.