Looking for a loyal dog to share your Truckee adventures and cozy nights in? These adoptable pups at the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe are ready to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brindle with white

Shelter: Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe

Contact: (530) 587-5948

Ricky is a cuddle bug and fetch partner in one sweet package. He loves staying close to his people, soaking up pets and snuggles, and he enjoys meeting other dogs and playing fetch. Ricky will thrive with positive training, consistency, daily walks, and playtime. If you want an affectionate companion who loves being part of your day, Ricky could be your guy.

👉 Meet Ricky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Adult

Gender: Male (neutered)

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white

Shelter: Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe

Contact: (530) 587-5948

Dakota is a gentle, sensitive boy who blossoms with patience and kindness. He may be shy at first, but belly rubs, soft pets, and treats help him feel safe and show his sweet, wiggly side. He is neutered, current on vaccinations, and microchipped. If you have a calm home and a soft spot for a tender-hearted dog, Dakota would love a chance to win you over.

👉 Meet Dakota and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Shelter: Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe

Contact: (530) 587-5948

Topaz is a happy, affectionate pup who enjoys a bit of everything: walks, sniffing around new places, squeaky toys, and tasty treats. She loves attention and being near her people, but she’s just as happy to curl up for couch cuddles after a fun outing. If you’re looking for a dog who’s both playful and sweet, Topaz might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Topaz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe at (530) 587-5948 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.