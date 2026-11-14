Truckee neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to kids’ gear and more. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.

Item: Free queen mattress

Condition: Not specified

Location: Martiswoods Estates, Truckee, CA

Category: Furniture

Simple listing for a queen-size mattress at no cost. Great if you need a spare bed for guests or a basic setup for a new room. You’ll need to arrange your own pickup and transport.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two inflatable sleeping bags (Ready Bed)

Condition: Given to current owner, never used

Location: Oly Heights/Glenshire, Truckee, CA

Category: Baby & kids

Set of two inflatable sleeping bags, ideal for sleepovers, camping, or extra kid beds for visitors. The owner says they were given these but never used them, so they should be in very good shape.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Tupperware shape sorting toy

Condition: Not specified

Location: Oly Heights/Glenshire, Truckee, CA

Category: Toys & games

Classic colorful shape sorting toy for young kids. Good for learning shapes, colors, and hand–eye coordination. A nice freebie if you have toddlers or want toys for visiting grandkids.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Ensure Max Protein shakes – French Vanilla

Quantity: 12-count pack, 11 shakes left

Nutrition: 30g protein, 150 calories, 25 vitamins and minerals per shake (per poster)

Expiration: 12/01/26

Location: Tahoe Donner, Truckee, CA

Category: Other

The poster bought these to supplement protein intake, but their family doesn’t like the taste. If you use protein shakes, this is a nice way to try Ensure Max without buying a full pack.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 2 outdoor lounge chairs

Condition: Not specified

Details: Comfortable lounge chairs with metal frames

Location: Sugar Bowl, Truckee, CA

Category: Furniture

Pair of outdoor lounge chairs, great for a deck, patio, or yard. Metal frames make them sturdy for relaxing in the sun or by the lake. You’ll want to bring a vehicle with enough space for both chairs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 3M furnace filters

Size: 18x18x1

Condition: New, per poster

Location: Donner Lake, Truckee, CA

Category: Appliances

New 3M furnace filters in size 18x18x1. Perfect if this is the size your system uses—stock up for free and be set for a while.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Truckee tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.