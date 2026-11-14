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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Truckee Right Now
Truckee neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to kids’ gear and more. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.
Free Queen Mattress
Item: Free queen mattress
Condition: Not specified
Location: Martiswoods Estates, Truckee, CA
Category: Furniture
Simple listing for a queen-size mattress at no cost. Great if you need a spare bed for guests or a basic setup for a new room. You’ll need to arrange your own pickup and transport.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Ready Bed – 2 Inflatable Sleeping Bags
Item: Two inflatable sleeping bags (Ready Bed)
Condition: Given to current owner, never used
Location: Oly Heights/Glenshire, Truckee, CA
Category: Baby & kids
Set of two inflatable sleeping bags, ideal for sleepovers, camping, or extra kid beds for visitors. The owner says they were given these but never used them, so they should be in very good shape.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Shape Sorting Toy by Tupperware
Item: Tupperware shape sorting toy
Condition: Not specified
Location: Oly Heights/Glenshire, Truckee, CA
Category: Toys & games
Classic colorful shape sorting toy for young kids. Good for learning shapes, colors, and hand–eye coordination. A nice freebie if you have toddlers or want toys for visiting grandkids.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Ensure Max Protein Nutrition Shake – French Vanilla
Item: Ensure Max Protein shakes – French Vanilla
Quantity: 12-count pack, 11 shakes left
Nutrition: 30g protein, 150 calories, 25 vitamins and minerals per shake (per poster)
Expiration: 12/01/26
Location: Tahoe Donner, Truckee, CA
Category: Other
The poster bought these to supplement protein intake, but their family doesn’t like the taste. If you use protein shakes, this is a nice way to try Ensure Max without buying a full pack.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE – Set of 2 Outdoor Lounge Chairs
Item: Set of 2 outdoor lounge chairs
Condition: Not specified
Details: Comfortable lounge chairs with metal frames
Location: Sugar Bowl, Truckee, CA
Category: Furniture
Pair of outdoor lounge chairs, great for a deck, patio, or yard. Metal frames make them sturdy for relaxing in the sun or by the lake. You’ll want to bring a vehicle with enough space for both chairs.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE 3M Furnace Filters – 18x18x1
Item: 3M furnace filters
Size: 18x18x1
Condition: New, per poster
Location: Donner Lake, Truckee, CA
Category: Appliances
New 3M furnace filters in size 18x18x1. Perfect if this is the size your system uses—stock up for free and be set for a while.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Truckee tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.