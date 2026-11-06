Truckee hiring Community Animal Services Officer

The Truckee Police Department is hiring a Community Animal Services Officer to handle animal control and other non-sworn duties, including animal services, vehicle abatement, traffic control, parking enforcement, police records, and community relations. The officer will respond to calls about stray, injured, dangerous, or wild animals and animal bites, capture and care for animals and transport them to shelters, vet clinics, or owners, and investigate complaints, conduct welfare checks, and write reports. Applicants should have animal services experience and enjoy working with the public; apply online: Community Animal Services Officer job listing.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Truckee