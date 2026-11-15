Looking for a new feline friend in Troy, OH? These young cats at Miami County Animal Shelter are full of charm and ready to join loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Personality: Calm, sweet, curious, and playful with her siblings. She loves to explore and is lively but gentle.

Calm, sweet, curious, and playful with her siblings. She loves to explore and is lively but gentle. Shelter: Miami County Animal Shelter

Phone: (937) 332-6919

Baker is a lovable little girl who’s ready for her forever home and would be a great match for someone wanting a friendly, easygoing kitten.

👉 Meet Baker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (about 18 weeks)

Baby (about 18 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Personality: Gentle and shy at first, but very sweet once she feels safe. Needs a patient, calm home where she can blossom.

Gentle and shy at first, but very sweet once she feels safe. Needs a patient, calm home where she can blossom. Shelter: Miami County Animal Shelter

Phone: (937) 332-6919

Bo Peep will reward a kind, patient adopter with quiet affection and loyal companionship.

👉 Meet Bo Peep and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Distinguishing feature: Cute spot on his belly

Cute spot on his belly Personality: Silly, lighthearted, and curious. A playful boy who loves to explore and have fun.

Silly, lighthearted, and curious. A playful boy who loves to explore and have fun. Shelter: Miami County Animal Shelter

Phone: (937) 332-6919

Chip is a fun-loving kitten who will keep you smiling with his goofy, curious nature.

👉 Meet Chip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Personality: Very chill, loves long naps and cozy spots, enjoys contact naps with his people. Confident and loving, and he even chases his tail in circles for fun.

Very chill, loves long naps and cozy spots, enjoys contact naps with his people. Confident and loving, and he even chases his tail in circles for fun. Ideal home: A place with sunny windows and humans who enjoy snuggling.

A place with sunny windows and humans who enjoy snuggling. Shelter: Miami County Animal Shelter

Phone: (937) 332-6919

Chunk is perfect for someone who wants a relaxed, cuddly kitten with a silly side.

👉 Meet Chunk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Miami County Animal Shelter

Phone: (937) 332-6919

Crunchy is another young kitty at the shelter looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Crunchy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Troy, Ohio, consider visiting Miami County Animal Shelter to meet these kittens in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.