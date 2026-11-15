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🐱 Playful & Sweet Kittens Ready for Adoption in Troy, Ohio
Looking for a new feline friend in Troy, OH? These young cats at Miami County Animal Shelter are full of charm and ready to join loving homes.
Baker
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Calm, sweet, curious, and playful with her siblings. She loves to explore and is lively but gentle.
- Shelter: Miami County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (937) 332-6919
Baker is a lovable little girl who’s ready for her forever home and would be a great match for someone wanting a friendly, easygoing kitten.
👉 Meet Baker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bo Peep
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (about 18 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Gentle and shy at first, but very sweet once she feels safe. Needs a patient, calm home where she can blossom.
- Shelter: Miami County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (937) 332-6919
Bo Peep will reward a kind, patient adopter with quiet affection and loyal companionship.
👉 Meet Bo Peep and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chip
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Distinguishing feature: Cute spot on his belly
- Personality: Silly, lighthearted, and curious. A playful boy who loves to explore and have fun.
- Shelter: Miami County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (937) 332-6919
Chip is a fun-loving kitten who will keep you smiling with his goofy, curious nature.
👉 Meet Chip and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chunk
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Very chill, loves long naps and cozy spots, enjoys contact naps with his people. Confident and loving, and he even chases his tail in circles for fun.
- Ideal home: A place with sunny windows and humans who enjoy snuggling.
- Shelter: Miami County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (937) 332-6919
Chunk is perfect for someone who wants a relaxed, cuddly kitten with a silly side.
👉 Meet Chunk and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Crunchy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Miami County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (937) 332-6919
Crunchy is another young kitty at the shelter looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Crunchy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Troy, Ohio, consider visiting Miami County Animal Shelter to meet these kittens in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.