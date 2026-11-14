Troy’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on, technical work. If you’ve got electrical, quality, or die repair skills, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Jobot (industrial lithium-ion battery manufacturer)

Jobot (industrial lithium-ion battery manufacturer) Location: Troy, OH

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 per year + 10% bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead quality for a growing green-tech manufacturer, focusing on ISO implementation, QA/QC, and EHS. Great fit if you have a BSEE, 5+ years’ experience, and UL/ISO background, and want to own quality systems and audits for U.S. operations.

Employer: Clopay Corporation

Location: Troy, OH

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation noted)

Not listed (competitive compensation noted) Type: Full-time

Keep production running at North America’s largest residential garage door maker by troubleshooting electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical systems. Good for techs with plant maintenance or technical school experience, plus interest in PLC/servo/robot/VFD controls, with benefits and 401(k).

Employer: F & P America Manufacturing

Location: Troy, OH

Salary: Up to $40.65/hour (includes $1.00/hr shift premium)

(includes $1.00/hr shift premium) Type: Full-time

Support a long-time Troy auto parts plant by building and repairing dies using grinders, EDM, CNC, welding, and more. Night shifts with pay raises every 6 months, bonuses, low-cost medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and uniforms; ideal if you know stamping and can read blueprints.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.